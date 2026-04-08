Xi stresses deepening political rectification at training session for military officials

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged efforts to deepen political rectification in the military to maintain the purity and glory of the people's armed forces.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses a training session for high-ranking military officials in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2026. The training session opened at the National Defense University in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when he addressed a training session for high-ranking military officials, which opened at the National Defense University in Beijing on the same day.