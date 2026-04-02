Chinese premier stresses building new-type power grid, optimizing energy structure

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has stressed efforts to advance the construction of a new-type power grid and accelerate the adjustment and optimization of the energy structure.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a field survey in southwest China's Sichuan Province from March 30 to April 1.

Li visited the cities of Chengdu and Deyang and inspected enterprises engaged in new energy development and related equipment manufacturing.

He noted that advancements in photovoltaic technology over recent years have effectively improved solar energy utilization. He called for strong support for enterprises to pursue innovations, increase R&D investment, overcome key technological bottlenecks, integrate various application scenarios, and accelerate the large-scale adoption of new technologies.

Li also noted that building a new-type power grid is of great significance for ensuring energy security and promoting green development. He emphasized the need to build a power grid that is safe, reliable, green, low-carbon, strong, resilient, smart and flexible.

He encouraged enterprises to target the technological frontiers and market demands, promote the deep integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence with the manufacturing sector, and continuously achieve new breakthroughs in areas such as clean energy equipment manufacturing.

Li also visited the Zipingpu water control project on the Minjiang River, where he inspected the reservoir area and learned about the province's water conservancy construction before touring the Dujiangyan irrigation system. He noted that water management is an undertaking that will benefit generations to come and called for efforts to carry forward and develop the wisdom of water management.

Li stressed accelerating the modernization of water conservancy facilities and better leveraging their comprehensive functions in flood control, irrigation, water supply, power generation and ecological conservation.

In Guanghan, the Chinese premier inspected a demonstration zone for improving wheat yields. Noting that it is currently the crucial period for spring plowing and sowing, he urged efforts to seize the farming season by ensuring the supply of agricultural materials and technical services, increasing the application of new technologies and equipment like smart agricultural machinery, and implementing high-standard field management.