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China's SOEs urged to increase employment of college graduates

2026-04-02 08:48:02Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China's state assets regulator has urged the country's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to take solid measures to further increase the employment of college graduates.

At a recent meeting on boosting the employment of college graduates by SOEs, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council asked these companies to adopt multiple measures to ensure the steady recruitment of college graduates and meanwhile offer more job opportunities in front-line posts.

The SOEs should place greater emphasis on the employment of college graduates so as to reserve more talent for the enterprises' high-quality development, the SASAC said. 

 

 

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