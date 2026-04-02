Hong Kong forum highlights empowerment for women worldwide

The 4th Women Power Forum held in Hong Kong on Wednesday convened 380 representatives from 27 countries worldwide for dialogues on pushing women's progress.

"Women are both the leaders and the backbone of our economy and our government," John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said at the opening ceremony.

Hong Kong's achievements stand as a powerful testament to its unwavering commitment to women's development and gender equality, he said.

"We champion these goals because we recognize a fundamental truth: that women's progress is not just a women's issue; it is a shared responsibility, one that benefits everyone. In Hong Kong and around the world," said Lee.

At Wednesday's forum, Chinese freeski star and Olympic gold medalist Gu Ailing encouraged younger women to pursue personal goals with stories of her making a name in what used to be considered a masculine sport.

"Families should allow younger women to decide for themselves what they want to achieve," said Gu. As the first female athlete to complete a freeski double cork 1440, Gu said she hoped to open doors for women in sports.

The forum also featured discussions on how women around the world can work together in areas including artificial intelligence, industrial innovation as well as arts and culture. Livestreaming of the event amassed 1.82 million views in total.