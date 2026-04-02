Mainland slams DPP's decoupling move

A Chinese mainland spokeswoman criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities on Wednesday for pursuing economic decoupling from the mainland, describing the move as an attempt to signal loyalty to the United States while advancing a separatist agenda.

Participants from various sectors across the Strait slowly walk to the front of the Dacheng Hall at the Temple of Confucius in Qufu, Shandong province, on April 1, 2026. (LI MINGRUI/CHINA NEWS SERVICE)

Zhang Han, spokeswoman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a news conference in Beijing that the U.S.-led supply chain touted by Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te is essentially an attempt to hand over Taiwan's industries in pursuit of a "Taiwan independence" agenda by relying on external forces.

Lai recently claimed that Taiwan has "integrated into a U.S.-led supply chain" to reduce the island's reliance on the mainland and secure its "competitive advantage" in the future.

Beyond the technology sector, the DPP authorities also claimed to be expanding so-called "overseas markets free from political interference" for Taiwan's agricultural products. The remarks came amid concerns over whether farmers would abandon the mainland market during the island's fruit harvest season.

Highlighting the mutual benefits of cross-Strait economic cooperation, Zhang said that as the mainland advances technological innovation and deepens industrial integration with Taiwan, it will create more opportunities for Taiwan enterprises and individuals.

Zhang described the efforts of the DPP authorities to "sever supply chains" with the Chinese mainland as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations with the U.S. and a gesture of loyalty to Washington.

She said that these moves disrupt normal cross-Strait agricultural trade, limiting the growth potential for Taiwan's agricultural sector and harming farmers' tangible interests.

Zhang added that the mainland has introduced a range of targeted policies benefiting Taiwan farmers and agricultural enterprises, including expanded market access for more products, as well as tariff reductions and exemptions, and emphasized that the mainland has long been an important market for Taiwan's agricultural products.

According to media reports, the conflict in the Middle East has tightened Taiwan's oil supply, which in turn has affected the market for plastic raw materials. The resulting surge in plastic bag prices has triggered panic buying on the island.

While the DPP authorities have claimed that "oil and gas supplies are secure", Zhang described the statement as "self-comforting" and a "misleading reassurance to the public".

She criticized the authorities for lacking both the will and the capacity to address livelihood crises on the island, adding that they have instead evaded responsibility.

Zhang said that full connectivity between the mainland and Taiwan will be realized after peaceful reunification, adding that the mainland's complete industrial system and stable supply capacity would provide strong support for Taiwan residents and could compensate for shortages in crude oil, natural gas and industrial raw materials.

"The future of Taiwan, as well as the security and well-being of Taiwan compatriots, has always been tied to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and national reunification," Zhang said.

Commenting on the growing "doubts about the U.S." sentiment on the island, she said that the DPP authorities' attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by relying on the U.S. would not bring security or protection.

"In the end, they will only become a 'discarded pawn', suffering both immediate and long-term harm," she added.