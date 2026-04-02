Premier calls for new energy security strategy

Li stresses building new-type power grid, optimizing structure for strong support

Premier Li Qiang has called for efforts to implement a new energy security strategy, advance the construction of a new-type power grid, and accelerate the adjustment and optimization of the nation's energy structure, in order to provide strong support for high-quality economic and social development.

Li made the remarks during a field survey in Sichuan province from Monday to Wednesday. The trip took him to the cities of Chengdu and Deyang, where he inspected enterprises engaged in new energy development and the manufacturing of related equipment.

He emphasized the need to adhere to innovation-driven development and leverage resource endowments in local areas, in order to continuously expand the supply of green electricity.

His words came as China is promoting the development of a new type of power system with a gradual increase in the proportion of clean energy, in order to work toward achieving peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality.

China will formulate an outline of a plan for strengthening its energy sector this year, according to the Government Work Report adopted last month at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature. The nation will build a new electric power system, accelerate the construction of smart grids, develop new types of energy storage and promote use of green electricity, the Government Work Report said.

During his visit to the Tongwei Global Innovation R&D Center in Chengdu, the provincial capital, he listened to briefings on photovoltaic technology breakthroughs and observed the production of battery components in the workshop. He noted that advancements in photovoltaic technology have effectively increased the utilization of solar energy.

Li underlined the need to vigorously support enterprises in exploring innovation and increasing R&D investment, in order to overcome key technological bottlenecks, integrate various application scenarios and accelerate the large-scale application of new technologies.

At Yalong River Hydropower Development Co, a State-owned hydropower developer based in Chengdu, Li learned about the company's development of a hydropower-wind-photovoltaic integrated base and heard reports on the construction of the new type of power grids in Sichuan. He pointed out that the construction of the new-type power grid is of great significance for ensuring energy security and promoting green development. It is essential to actively explore new technologies to build a power grid that is safe, reliable, green, low-carbon and resilient.

Noting that Sichuan is an important clean energy base in China, Li urged the province to take the lead in developing and utilizing clean energy and building a new type of energy system, while also better driving the development of related industries.

At Sinomach Heavy Equipment Group Co and Dongfang Electric Machinery Co in Deyang, Li encouraged the enterprises to target technological frontiers, promote the deep integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, with the manufacturing sector, and continuously achieve new breakthroughs. Li also visited the Zipingpu water control project on the Minjiang River and inspected a demonstration zone for increasing wheat yields.