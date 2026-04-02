UN Security Council to focus on Middle East issues in April

The UN Security Council will focus on the Middle East in April, taking up issues concerning Iran, Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank, Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, Bahrain's permanent representative to the United Nations and president of the council for the month, said Wednesday.

Speaking at a daily briefing on the Security Council's program of work for April, Alrowaiei said four general priorities shape Bahrain's membership in the council in general -- consolidating peace and stability, addressing traditional and emerging security threats, ensuring inclusion and participation, and advancing multilateralism.

The priorities are integrated in the council's program of work and beyond, he said.

The presidency's priority for the month will address the current regional and international environment, including issues concerning Iran, Palestine, Lebanon and other issues, according to Alrowaiei.