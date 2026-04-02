Lula says U.S. fabricated lie to wage 'unnecessary war' against Iran

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told the press on Wednesday that the United States has fabricated a lie as a pretext to launch an "unnecessary war" against Iran.

"The United States got involved in an unnecessary war in Iran, claiming that Iran had nuclear weapons or that they were trying to make nuclear weapons. That's a lie!" Lula said during an interview in Brazil's northeastern state of Ceara.

He said the United States has repeatedly waged wars based on lies, citing Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction that were never found. "That's just a pretext ... and war has never solved anything," said Lula.

Lula called on the UN Security Council to engage in rational reflection on the conflict, noting that the situation has directly impacted Brazil by driving up fuel prices and increasing economic pressures.

With the Strait of Hormuz blocked, Brazil faces upward pressure on diesel prices, he said, noting that the Brazilian government has reduced fuel taxes and increased market oversight to protect the livelihoods of low-income citizens.

The United States and Israel launched joint military strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting global shipping, sending oil prices soaring and shaking the global economy.