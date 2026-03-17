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China brushes aside Italy 10-3 at World Women's Curling Championship

2026-03-17 14:44:57CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

China claimed its second win in the round-robin phase of the World Women's Curling Championship with a dominant 10-3 victory over Italy in Calgary, Canada, on Monday.

The Chinese team jumped out to a 4-2 lead after the fifth end, with fourth curler Han Yu posting a nearly flawless 98% accuracy rate over the course of the contest.

Han delivered a perfect double takeout with her final stone in the seventh end, as a three-point frame extended her side's lead to 7-3.

Italian skip Stefania Constantini then misfired twice in the eighth end, allowing China to steal three more points and improve its overall record to 2-3 in round-robin competition.

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