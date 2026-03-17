Zhao Xintong beats Han Fuyuan 5-0 to reach main draw at WST World Open

China's reigning world champion Zhao Xintong made short work of wildcard compatriot Han Fuyuan 5-0, booking his place in the main draw at the WST (World Snooker Tour) World Open in Yushan, Jiangxi Province, on Monday.

Zhao started strong against the amateur Han, taking a 2-0 lead with a break of 128 in the second frame, before claiming the third with another century of 103. Going up against Zhao, a player he has described as his idol, Han enjoyed his best moments in the fourth frame with a run of 48.

But the World No. 5 Zhao stayed in control to close out the 5-0 victory. He will next face another Chinese opponent, Long Zehuang, in the main draw.

In other action, seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan eased through his opening contest with Scotland's Ross Muir 5-1.

The 50-year-old "Rocket" then advanced to the round of 32 after India's Ishpreet Singh Chadha withdrew before their scheduled meeting in the next round. That set up a clash between O'Sullivan and English compatriot Matthew Selt for a place in the last 16.