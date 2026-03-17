Fan Zhendong to join Borussia Düsseldorf in Germany's Table Tennis Bundesliga next season

German table tennis club Saarbrücken announced on Monday that Olympic champion Fan Zhendong of China will leave the team at the end of the current season and move to rival Borussia Düsseldorf.

Fan joined Saarbrücken in June and led the squad to multiple titles including the German Cup in January, his first trophy since moving abroad. While confirming Fan's impending exit at the end of the season, Saarbrücken reflected proudly on his contributions, describing the Chinese star's arrival as a pioneering moment in German and European table tennis.

After signing a one-year deal with Düsseldorf, Fan will officially join his new club on July 1. The move will take him to the team where his close friend, German legend Timo Boll, spent 18 years.

The 29-year-old won gold medals in both men's singles and team events at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, completing a career Grand Slam after previously clinching singles titles at the World Cup and World Table Tennis Championships. Fan will now look to add more trophies to his collection in the German Table Tennis Bundesliga.