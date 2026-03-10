Chinese FM calls for ceasefire in Gulf region as soon as possible

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that the highest priority is to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, adding that China appreciates the consistent calls from Gulf countries for dialogue and negotiation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments in the regional situation, stating that although Kuwait is not a party to the conflict, it has still been impacted by the warfare, adding that Gulf countries, including Kuwait, remain committed to resolving disputes through dialogue but will not relinquish their legitimate right to self-defense.

Kuwait highly appreciates China's position and efforts and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly promote the restoration of security and stability in the region at an early date, he said, adding that Kuwait attaches great importance to and will continue to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel and institutions.

Wang noted that China has always stood for settling disputes through political and diplomatic means, stressing that the ongoing fighting is a war that should not have happened and serves no one's interests.

The United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran without authorization from the United Nations, while negotiations between Iran and the United States were still ongoing, constituting a clear violation of international law, Wang said.

Meanwhile, the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Gulf countries must be fully respected, and any attack on innocent civilians and non-military targets should be condemned, he noted.

China commends the Gulf countries for their consistent calls for dialogue and negotiation, Wang said, adding that China will continue to make efforts for peace.

The Chinese government's special envoy on the Middle East issue has already left for the region to mediate and will strengthen communication with Kuwait and other countries, he said.

Wang expressed his hope and belief that Kuwait will ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel.