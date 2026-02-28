CSRC chairman pledges deeper capital market opening, reforms of STAR Market and ChiNext

China's top securities regulator has pledged to push the country's capital market opening to a deeper and higher level while advancing reforms of the STAR Market and ChiNext during a meeting with foreign financial institutions.

Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, held a symposium in Beijing on Friday with representatives from eight foreign-funded securities, fund, and futures institutions operating in China to gather suggestions for the capital market in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period.

Participants said that since the release of a nine-point guideline in 2024, China's capital market has markedly strengthened its appeal to foreign investors and institutions. They suggested further measures to improve policy continuity and predictability, strengthen corporate governance, align more with international standards, and support foreign institutions' differentiated development.

Wu said the CSRC will take reforms of the STAR Market and ChiNext as key drivers to deepen comprehensive reforms in investment and financing, better serving technological innovation and the development of new quality productive forces.

He stressed efforts to push the country's capital market opening to a higher level and continue to create a transparent, stable, and predictable market environment.