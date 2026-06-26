CISCE Insights: From efficiency to resilience — What are global companies looking for?

As global supply chains undergo their most significant transformation in decades, a fundamental question confronts multinational corporations: what exactly are they looking for?

Over the past few years, "de-risking" has moved to the forefront of international trade policy discourse, as geopolitical tensions have exposed the fragility of over-concentrated supply chains. In this climate, "decoupling" was widely predicted to become a defining trend in global production networks.

That narrative, however, is not fully borne out by the evidence on the ground. A walk through the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), held in Beijing from June 22 to 26, tells a different story. The event brought together 676 exhibitors, including industry leaders, specialized manufacturers, and institutional participants from 85 countries, regions, and international organizations. Foreign-invested companies accounted for 36.5% of the total, while Fortune Global 500 and sector-leading firms made up more than 65%.

The gap between the prevailing rhetoric and the reality on the exhibition floor offers a useful lens for understanding where the global economy actually stands.

The Expo floor: A web of connections, not a retreat

In recent years, the vocabulary of international trade coverage has increasingly been shaped by "decoupling", "de-risking" and "friend-shoring". Inside the CISCE halls, however, a different set of terms is more audible: "partners", "ecosystems" and "collaboration".

Honeywell, a participant in all four editions of the expo, brought nearly 100 local supply chain partners to showcase an ecosystem of connectivity, synergy, and shared value creation. Apple returned to the expo alongside three of its key supply chain partners — Sunny Optical, AAC Technologies, and Cowain. Five independent exhibitors from McDonald's China supply chain made their debut at this year's CISCE, joining McDonald's China in presenting the integrated intelligence and coordination capabilities across the entire supply chain.

For any multinational, a supply chain is not a simple geographic allocation. It is a network shaped by market demand, technological capabilities, and the division of labor. What companies present at the expo is not merely their own goods, but the broader partnership systems and industrial ecosystems they belong to.

The underlying reality is straightforward: in commercial terms, connections retain their value.

Why do companies keep coming to China?

If global supply chains are indeed being restructured, one question naturally follows: why do so many multinationals continue to participate in a China-hosted expo?

Adjustment is undeniable. Trade tensions and geopolitical conflicts have exposed the fragility of over-concentration in any single location. Companies are responding by adding backup suppliers, diversifying production across multiple countries, and building redundancy into their networks. Yet adjustment is not the same as severance. Apple, for instance, has continued to expand manufacturing capacity in India and Southeast Asia. At the same time, China remains a key node in its global supply system.

The reasons are well understood. According to China's Ministry of Commerce, the country has established an independent modern industrial system with complete categories of industries, including 41 large categories, 207 medium sectors, and 666 small sub-sectors, making it the only country covering all industrial categories indexed in the United Nations International Standard Industrial Classification of All Economic Activities (ISIC). For companies, this means access to a concentrated pool of suppliers, engineering talent, and mature support services — from raw materials to components, from R&D to mass production. For many sectors, the draw is no longer just low labor costs; it is supply chain efficiency, engineering responsiveness, and ecosystem density.

China is also a major consumer market and a testing ground for new applications. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 50.12 trillion yuan ($7.4 trillion) in 2025, making it the world's second-largest consumer market. For multinationals, presence in China is not just about production, it is about market access and exposure to innovation.

The strategy most companies are adopting, therefore, is not separation but diversification. Supply chains are being reconfigured, not dismantled. Companies are spreading their risks, not walking away from their connections.

What does CISCE tell us?

If there is a single takeaway from the expo, it is this: companies are still looking for connections. The steady flow of visitors, the intensity of business discussions, and the range of partnerships on display all suggest that globalization is not ending. It is adjusting to new conditions. The earlier phase of globalization prioritized cost minimization above all. The current phase is more about balancing efficiency with security and resilience.

Much of the public debate over the past few years has focused on the prospect of fragmentation. The expo offers a different perspective: in a world of heightened uncertainty, companies have not stopped connecting — they are simply searching for new ways to do so. The forms are changing, but the impulse remains.