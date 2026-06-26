China's Sichuan Province unveils digital supply chain list for global investors

China's southwest Sichuan Province on June 22 launched the "Digital and Intelligent Supply Chain Cooperation List" for global investors at the Sichuan Digital Smart Industry Chain International Cooperation Conference, held during the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing.

As one of China's most strategic manufacturing powerhouses and an important clean and renewable energy base, Sichuan is aiming to utilize its advantages to promote the deep integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) into the industrial and supply chains. The 73 cooperation projects listed for global investors include 29 advanced manufacturing items, such as drone research and robotics industries, and 44 production-oriented service projects focusing on digital services, green energy and big data.

"We are proud to have an active and growing membership presence in southwest China," Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China) said. Hart praised the digital innovation in Sichuan, adding that AmCham China chairman James Zimmerman will soon lead a delegation to Sichuan Province for meetings with provincial leaders, roundtable discussions with member companies, and discussions on new opportunities for cooperation.

Around 200 Chinese and international guests, including Sichuan provincial government officials, diplomatic envoys and officials from Peru, Finland, the United States, Singapore and the Republic of Korea, as well as representatives from companies, universities and business associations, attended the event.

The 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled from June 22 to 26 in Beijing, is the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to supply chains. This year's event debuts a dedicated AI zone, systematically presenting the complete ecosystem of AI across the full industrial chain.