Iraqi armed group threatens to attack U.S. bases if Washington joins attacks on Iran

The Iraqi Shiite militia Kata'ib Hezbollah on Sunday threatened to attack U.S. military bases and interests in Iraq and the region if Washington joins military attacks against Iran, according to a statement issued by the group.

In a brief statement posted on its website, the group said that "if America intervenes in the confrontation, we will target its bases and interests in Iraq and the region."

The statement came after Iran launched multiple waves of missiles toward Israel on Sunday evening. Air raid sirens sounded across wide areas in northern Israel, and the Israeli military said it intercepted the missile attacks.

Meanwhile, Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary closure of the country's airspace for 72 hours.