Digital, smart tech helps bring forward delivery of China's second home-built large cruise ship

China's second domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, will be delivered in Shanghai on Nov. 6, nearly two months ahead of schedule thanks to digital and intelligent technologies that have helped accelerate construction, its builder said on Thursday.

This photo taken on March 20, 2026 shows China's second domestically built large cruise ship "Adora Flora City" in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, said that it overcame the challenges of compressed construction timelines and overlapping multi-trade operations by driving digital-smart upgrades across design, production, warehousing, quality control and project management.

That helped lift overall building efficiency by about 20 percent compared with its sister ship, Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise liner, the shipbuilder said.

The ship was launched on March 20 and has entered the pier-side testing stage. Overall construction progress has reached 96 percent, with interior installation 87 percent complete and commissioning work 76 percent complete. Several key milestones were finished ahead of schedule, and sea trials are planned for mid-May.

The 341-meter-long vessel, with a gross tonnage of 141,900 tonnes, has 2,130 cabins and suites and can carry up to 5,232 passengers at full capacity. It features 26 restaurants and bars, a 1,000-seat theater, and other facilities such as shopping center, art gallery, gym, spa and kids' club.

After delivery, Adora Flora City will begin its inaugural season from the Nansha International Cruise Home Port in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

Before that, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding will assist the operator with preparations for commercial service, including loading owner-supplied items such as artworks, hotel supplies, and medical equipment. The shipbuilder will also help arrange for crew members to board early and support training.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding plans to accelerate the construction of a cruise ship assembly base and aims to deliver China's first independently designed large cruise ship, which will also be the country's third domestically built vessel, by 2030.

China has seen booming cruise tourism, with total cruise passenger throughput in 2025 surging 25.3 percent year on year.