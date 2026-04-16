China, Spain to deepen cooperation in innovation, industrial chains

China is willing to work with Spain to strengthen strategic alignment and policy coordination, continuously improve the business environment, and promote deeper cooperation among enterprises in technological innovation and industrial and supply chains, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Wednesday.

The two countries can foster more landmark projects in sectors such as new energy vehicles, intelligent manufacturing, and photovoltaic and wind power, which will benefit enterprises and people of both sides, Wang said at the China-Spain innovative enterprises exchange conference.

He added that economic and trade relations between the two countries have grown steadily with deepening industrial chain integration, demonstrating strong complementarity and stability.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at the conference that bilateral relations are at their best in history, with deep cooperation in trade, investment, green energy, industrial manufacturing and technological innovation.

Spain welcomes more Chinese companies to invest and do business in Spain, he said, adding that he looks forward to enhanced strategic collaboration between the business communities of the two countries.

The conference brought together over 100 representatives from Chinese and Spanish businesses. Participants shared cooperation experience and held discussions on technology research and development as well as investment cooperation.