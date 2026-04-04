Xi extends greetings to president-elect of Myanmar

President Xi Jinping congratulated Min Aung Hlaing on his election as Myanmar's president on Friday, highlighting China's willingness to work with the Southeast Asian country and its president-elect to further promote bilateral relations.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said that China and Myanmar are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, and the people of the two countries enjoy long-standing "pauk-phaw" (fraternal) friendship.

He said that under the guidance of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence jointly advocated by both countries, China and Myanmar have been coexisting in harmony, supporting each other through thick and thin, and firmly backing each other on issues related to their core interests and major concerns, fully demonstrating the profound essence of the China-Myanmar community with a shared future.

Xi mentioned his two meetings with Min Aung Hlaing last year and their important consensus on accelerating the building of a China-Myanmar community with a shared future, saying that both sides are actively following up the matter.

Noting that this year marks the start of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, while Myanmar is entering a new stage of political transition and national development, Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Myanmar relations.

He expressed his willingness to work with the president-elect to strengthen strategic communication, deepen political mutual trust, and guide the deepening and more solid development of the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, in order to deliver greater benefits to the people of both countries and contribute more to regional peace and development.

Min Aung Hlaing, 69, secured more than half of the votes in Myanmar's parliament on Friday, winning the country's presidential election.

Also on Friday, Vice-President Han Zheng congratulated U Nyo Saw and Nan Ni Ni Aye on their election as vice-presidents of Myanmar.