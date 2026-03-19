China updates regulations on registration of overseas manufacturers exporting food to China

China will implement new regulations on the registration of overseas manufacturers exporting food to China, starting from June this year, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) has announced.

The GAC will determine the list of food imports requiring such registration, the list of food imports not subject to automatic renewal of registration, and the scope of overseas food storage enterprises that should register, according to the updated regulations.

These decisions will be made based on an assessment of raw material sources, production and processing techniques, food safety records, target consumer groups and consumption methods, and in line with international practices.

The registration will be valid for 5 years and will be automatically renewed for another 5 years if no rules are breached.