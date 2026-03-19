(ECNS) -- U.S. troop morale is showing signs of strain as tensions with Iran escalate, underscored by a fire aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford that prompted a temporary port stop, according to media reports.

U.S. officials said the fire, which broke out in a laundry area, was not related to combat operations and resulted in limited injuries. The incident comes amid an extended deployment that has placed growing pressure on the carrier's roughly 5,000 crew members.

Sailors cited in U.S. media reports described fatigue and frustration after months at sea, with some saying the prolonged deployment has affected morale and prompted them to reconsider their future in the Navy. Extended separations from family, missed personal milestones and uncertainty over return timelines have added to the strain.

The USS Gerald R. Ford has been deployed for several months, operating across multiple regions before arriving in the Middle East, in what analysts describe as one of the longer recent deployments for a U.S. carrier strike group.

Iran's Fars News Agency, citing a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, reported that the fire was deliberately set by U.S. personnel in an attempt to avoid combat operations, a claim that has not been independently verified.

This is not the first time that soldiers on the aircraft carrier have expressed dissatisfaction.

Previously, when deployed to the Middle East, dozens of toilets were clogged. Now, the laundry room fire is highly likely another escalation of their anti-war protests.

The warship has been deployed for nine months, including taking part in operations against Venezuela in the Caribbean ⁠prior to arriving in the Middle East, making it one of the longest-deployed nuclear-powered aircraft carriers since the end of the Cold War.

The prolonged deployment has taken a heavy toll on the crew's morale.

A sailor on the aircraft carrier told The Wall Street Journal that many crew members were angry and upset, with some saying they want to leave the Navy at the end of the deployment.

U.S. media have reported a surge in speculation about the possible return of conscription in recent weeks, fueled by comments from political leaders and widespread discussion on social media, though no official plans to reinstate a draft have been announced.

The United States has maintained an all-volunteer military force since 1973.

Analysts say extended deployments and heightened regional tensions can weigh on service members, even as military officials emphasize readiness and operational capability.

(By Zhang Dongfang)