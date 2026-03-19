(ECNS) - For decades, the exiled Dalai Lama has been regarded by some people as a spiritual icon. Yet growing evidences, ranging from high-level criminal investigations to his own public behavior, is beginning to dismantle this "holy" image.

A screenshot from documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows the keyword “dalai” appearing 169 times.

The 2026 U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) disclosures regarding the Jeffrey Epstein network have been a major catalyst for this shift, forcing a necessary and uncomfortable conversation about the facade behind the symbol.

These unsealed documents suggest that, rather than being a distant religious leader, the Dalai Lama's name and office were frequently used by the global elite as a source of social and political status.

The DOJ's recent release shows that the "Dalai" was mentioned 169 times across various Epstein-related communications. While no evidence suggests he ever visited Epstein's private island or participated in illegal acts, his presence in Epstein's infamous "Little Black Book" is notable.

For Epstein and his associates, the Dalai Lama appears to have been treated as a guise — a high-value name used to project a false sense of moral authority.

Emails from Epstein's circle reveal their scorn for this spiritual status. In a 2012 exchange, associates discussed the Dalai Lama's "price tag" with striking bluntness.

They pointed to his $1 million appearance fee for the NXIVM group in 2009, a group later exposed as a sex cult, as proof of a "pay-to-play" reality. According to these records, some in Epstein's circle even joked that the leader would appear as soon as the "money transfer cleared," suggesting that his spiritual image functioned more as a marketable service than a sacred calling.

Meanwhile, files from Vanity Fair España found in the DOJ release categorized the Dalai Lama alongside infamous figures like Charles Manson, illustrating that, for many in the Western elite, he was viewed not as a holy figure, but as a name in a celebrity catalog.

This pattern of questionable conduct is not limited to private files; it has repeatedly spilled into the public eye. In 2023, a viral video showed the Dalai Lama asked a boy to "suck my tongue" during a public event. While his office later issued an apology, the incident drew wide criticism, with many arguing that, as a spiritual leader, he should understand that an apology does not exempt him from the seriousness of such disturbing behavior.

Furthermore, the Dalai Lama has made repeated comments that many view as demeaning to women. In a 2019 BBC interview, he laughed while stating that if a female successor were to exist, she "must be attractive," otherwise she would be "not much use."

His physical behavior has also sparked controversy, such as in 2016 when he reached out to touch Lady Gaga's bare knee during a public meeting, and in 2018 when he was filmed repeatedly rubbing the arms and shoulders of a 13-year-old girl.

As a spiritual leader, he should have been compassionate, but he has been challenged by his stance on refugees. In 2016, he told German media that "Germany cannot become an Arab country," arguing that refugee placement should only be temporary.

The UK-based newspaper The Independent criticized this view as "dangerous" isolationism, noting the sharp contrast between his public persona as a symbol of mercy and his actual exclusionary rhetoric.

The proximity of the Dalai Lama's inner circle to these networks adds another layer of concern. In early 2026, his long-time translator, Matthieu Ricard, admitted to meeting Epstein twice in 2015 for what he described as "scientific discussions." While Ricard claims these meetings were innocent, they show how easily the Dalai Lama's team moved within Epstein's world.

Ultimately, the evidence suggests a profound disconnect between the halo and the man. The Dalai Lama has become a tool that the Western elite uses to mask their own bad behavior behind a carefully manufactured image of holiness.