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Foreign leaders announce to attend Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026

2026-03-19 16:41:12Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 will be held from March 24 to 27 in south China's Hainan Province, with several foreign leaders scheduled to attend, the organizers said on Thursday.

Among the attendees are Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Kim Min-seok, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Sri Lanka's parliament speaker Jagath Wickramaratne, and Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

Attendees also include BFA Chairman Ban Ki-moon, members of the Board of Directors and Senior Advisors, as well as numerous ministerial-level officials, former state leaders, renowned scholars, business representatives and members of the media, the notice said.

The BFA, formally inaugurated in February 2001, has become a platform for discussing Asian issues and enhancing cooperation among Asian countries and between Asia and the rest of the world.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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