China reports major discoveries of rare earth, other critical minerals

(ECNS) -- China has announced new discoveries of rare earth elements and other critical minerals in Sichuan and Gansu provinces, the Ministry of Natural Resources said, adding to the country's strategic resource base.

Rare earth elements, fluorite, barite and antimony were identified in Mianning county in Sichuan and Dangchang county in Gansu province, the ministry said Wednesday.

The findings mark the latest progress in China's new round of mineral exploration efforts. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–2025), the campaign has

identified 10 oil fields with reserves exceeding 100 million metric tons each, along with 19 large gas fields, the ministry said.

Reserves of key minerals such as uranium, copper, gold, lithium and potash have also increased.

Major deposits discovered in recent years include a copper resource exceeding 100 million tons in Xizang Autonomous Region, a large gold mine in Laizhou of east China's Shandong province, and a significant lithium deposit in Yajiang of Sichuan Province.

(By Zhang Dongfang)