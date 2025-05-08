Hong Kong's talent scheme attracts over 53,000 applications, with nearly 90 pct approved

Street view of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 3, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The Admission Scheme for Mainland Talents and Professionals (ASMTP) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has received over 53,000 applications in the past two years, with nearly 90% approved, Chris Sun Yuk-han, the Secretary for Labor and Welfare of the HKSAR said on Wednesday.

Sun said that among the approved applications under the scheme, about 46% were for short-term positions, while approximately 54% were for long-term roles. Among those in long-term positions, the largest proportion works in the business and trade sector, followed by financial services, as well as academic research and education.

In addition, more than 67,000 applications were received under the General Employment Policy (GEP) in the past two years, with nearly 63,000 approved and around 1,000 rejected, Sun noted, adding that among those approved for long-term positions in Hong Kong under this policy, most of them work in the tourism sector, followed by academic research and education, as well as financial services.

Both the ASMTP and GEP are designed to attract talents, including those residing overseas and the Chinese mainland, aiming to bring in professionals who can help Hong Kong's development.

(By Zhang Dongfang)