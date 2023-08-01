China green lights new nuclear power projects

Three nuclear power projects, two units for each project, have won approval, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang on Monday.

The two new nuclear power units in Ningde, Fujian province, as well as the two in Shidao Bay, Fujian province will employ Hualong One, a domestically designed, third-generation nuclear reactor, China General Nuclear Power Group said.

Meanwhile, the two new nuclear power units in Xudapu, Liaoning province have a rated power of 1,291-megawatt, China National Nuclear Power Co Ltd said.

This marks the first time this year that the government has given a green light to new nuclear power projects. In 2022, the State Council granted approvals for a total of five nuclear power projects, or 10 nuclear power units, approving six units in April and four in September.

Estimates from financial media outlet Yicai reveal that the total investment for each nuclear unit is around 20 billion yuan ($2.79 billion) and the six units are expected to have a total investment of 120 billion yuan.

Safety and quality will be the top priority in the construction of these projects, the State Council executive meeting said.

The construction of new nuclear power units must meet the world's highest security requirements,and renovation of existing ones should keep abreast of the latest safety standards, the meeting added.

China continues to lead the world in the number of nuclear power units under construction, according to a blue paper issued by the China Nuclear Energy Association in April.

China currently has 24 nuclear units with total planned installed capacity of 26.81 gigawatts under construction, ranking top worldwide. The country so far has 54 commercial nuclear power units in operation with a total installed capacity of 56.82 GW, ranking third worldwide.