CIIE pre-exhibition showcases new products

A pre-exhibition of China International Import Expo displaying food, agricultural products, medical apparatus and instruments, and medicine and health care products, was held in Shanghai on Wednesday, according to the news website eastday.com.

More than 80 enterprises participated in the pre-exhibition to seek purchasers and explore business opportunities.

"Our 'black diamond' pineapple from the Philippines received a huge amount of exposure at last year's CIIE, the sales of the pineapple can reach 500,000-700,000 units a month via fresh food retailer Hema", said Xu Ke, marketing director at Goodfarmer Foods Holding (Group) Co Ltd. This year the company will bring kirin fruit to the CIIE, a kind of dragon fruit from Ecuador, which is the first time that Chinese customs have approved the fruit to be able enter the market, according the Goodfarmer.

We see the infinite possibilities of sharing development opportunities in China through the CIIE, said Zang Jing, a senior marketing director at Boston Scientific, a US medical product provider.

Currently, five products from the Boston Scientific have successfully gone from the CIIE to the market, achieving "exhibits to commodities". The medical product provider said that it would bring more products to this year's CIIE.

Thanks to the CIIE Bureau, we have expanded our sales channels in Sichuan province this year, said Lesaffre, a French yeast producer. The French company has participated in the CIIE for five years, and will bring new products to the 6th CIIE this year.

The number of exhibitors has become larger and the products have become more abundant, said Li Qian, a manager at Fortune Care, a medical and elderly services provider in Shanghai.

Li has participated in the CIIE for three consecutive years, she noticed that the number of exhibitors in the medical field has become more "specialized, elaborate, characteristic and neoteric", with the platform helping purchasers reduce the cost of screening.

The 6th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10 this year, and about 200 enterprises have signed up for the exhibition for six consecutive years. Nearly 20 Fortune 500 enterprises and companies taking the lead in their industries, and over 500 small and medium-sized enterprises have signed up to participate for the first time.