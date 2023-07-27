China to do what is necessary to safeguard cybersecurity: FM

(ECNS) -- China condemns the irresponsible cyberattack on the Wuhan Earthquake Monitoring Center, and will do what is necessary to safeguard its cybersecurity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated at a press conference on Wednesday.

“According to the statements from relevant Chinese agencies, a hacker group with an overseas government background launched a cyberattack on the Wuhan Earthquake Monitoring Center, which is a serious threat to China’s national security,” she added.

According to media reports, the Wuhan Municipal Emergency Management Bureau on Wednesday issued a public statement and the Wuhan Public Security Bureau put up a bulletin.

Accordingly, the Wuhan Earthquake Monitoring Center suffered a cyberattack, which was detected by China’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and Chinese company 360. Global Times reported that preliminary evidence indicates that the cyberattack had come from the U.S.