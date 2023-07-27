China, Vietnam border residents celebrate Ha Festival

(ECNS) -- Border residents from China and Vietnam gathered on Wanwei Island, Fangchenggang City in southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Wednesday to celebrate the grandest traditional festival of the Jing ethnic group, known as Ha Festival.

"Ha" means singing in the Jing language. Colorful flags fluttered, and drums resounded on Wednesday morning. Both Chinese and Vietnamese people dressed in traditional costumes gathered at the seaside to welcome the Sea God back, offering their respect and worship, while praying for favorable weather, bountifulfishing, and prosperity.

Tourists can also engage in traditional fishing activities of the Jing ethnic group through various events. The on-site display of specialties like "Fengchui Bing" (a type of pastry) and rolled flour cakes allows people to discover the allure of Jing ethnic intangible cultural heritage.

The Jing ethnic group is the only coastal ethnic group in China, mainly residing on the Wanwei, Shanxin, and Wutou islands under the jurisdiction of Dongxing in Fangchenggang.

Ha Festival is one of the first batches of intangible cultural heritages in China. The Jing people in China and main ethnic groups in Vietnam share similar languages and customs. During the annual Ha Festival, the Jing people and the people of Vietnam's Mong Cai will visit each other and exchange goodwill.

An official of Fangchenggang City stated in a recent interview with China News Service that the traditional exchange and cooperative projects between Dongxing and Mong Cai will gradually resume this year. They aim to continuously enhance the friendship between the Chinese and Vietnamese people through friendly exchanges and cultural activities, such as organizing Sino-Vietnamese youth meetings, large-scale gatherings for border residents from both sides and singing songs across the Sino-Vietnamese boundary river.