China's hydrogen energy sector enters fast lane: official

China's hydrogen energy sector has entered the fast lane of development, an official said Tuesday, as the country steadily pushes ahead with its green drive.

China has witnessed an increasingly mature hydrogen energy sector, with supportive policies, robust market demand, and emerging new technologies, Shen Zhulin with the National Development and Reform Commission said at the 2022 China Hydrogen Industry Conference.

As the world's largest hydrogen producer, China has an annual hydrogen energy output of about 33 million tonnes and over 300 hydrogen enterprises that have an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (2.84 million U.S. dollars).

In a plan on the sector's development for the 2021-2035 period released in March, the country defined hydrogen energy as a significant part of its future energy mix and aims to achieve its green and low-carbon transformation with a vibrant hydrogen energy industry.

The sector will help China's race to achieve its carbon peaking and neutrality goals, analysts said. With the clean energy, industries from transportation to the petrochemical sector will be able to accelerate the green shift.

At the conference, 17 major hydrogen projects covering areas from power generation to smart energy systems were initiated, put into operation or saw agreements signed.

However, China's hydrogen energy industry is still in its infancy, facing multiple problems such as weak innovation capabilities, a low level of technical equipment, and insufficient basic support for industrial development.

Xiang Haiping, chief engineer of the National Energy Administration, called for more efforts to make breakthroughs in key materials and core technologies, encourage commercial model innovation and improve the regulatory system, so as to build a healthy ecosystem for hydrogen energy innovation and development.