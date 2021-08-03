Official website launched for CIFTIS

A screenshot from the official website of the China International Fair for Trade in Services. (Photo/ciftis.org)

The official website of the China International Fair for Trade in Services, to be held in Beijing from Sept 2 to 7, was launched at www.ciftis.org on Monday.

The media registration system for CIFTIS 2021 has opened to journalists, and will run from Aug 2 to 15.

Global 500 and industrial leaders account for about 48 percent of exhibitors for this year's China International Fair for Trade in Services, the organizing committee of CIFTIS said.

Bearing the title "Towards Digital Future and Service Driven Development", this year's event will be held at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park, the first time the event will be held in two different venues.

Overall exhibitor recruitment work for this year's China International Fair for Trade in Services was 90 percent complete by Aug 1, about one month before opening.

The internationalization rate for this year's CIFTIS is expected to reach 30 percent, according to the official website.

About 165 overseas and China-based institutions from 108 countries and regions have confirmed their participation in the exhibition, both online and offline

In terms of international organizations, 26 have confirmed their participation in the exhibition, of which 21 will hold exhibitions or international forums.

About 38 countries and five international organizations will have a presence at the comprehensive exhibition hall.

Roughly 48 prestigious companies and institutions, including 12 Global 500 companies and 14 industrial leaders, are expected to appear at the digital service exhibition.

Around 716 companies have confirmed attendance at eight thematic exhibitions, including 45 Global 500 and 285 industrial leaders.

The forums will focus on digital economy, carbon neutrality, epidemic prevention and health, and six summits are expected to be held at present.