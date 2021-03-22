China to extend pilot scheme for cross-border e-commerce

China will extend its pilot program for cross-border e-commerce retail imports to facilitate trade and open up wider.

The country will expand the piloting of cross-border e-commerce retail imports to all cities and regions where pilot free trade zones (FTZs), comprehensive cross-border e-commerce pilot zones, comprehensive bonded zones, demonstration zones on import promotion, or bonded logistics centers are situated, according to a notice issued by six agencies, including the Ministry of Commerce.

Once verified for regulatory requirements, related cities and regions will be approved to run bonded import businesses via e-commerce.

China has so far set up 21 FTZs and 105 comprehensive cross-border e-commerce pilot zones to facilitate its opening-up policy at a higher level.