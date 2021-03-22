LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

China to extend pilot scheme for cross-border e-commerce

1
2021-03-22 21:45:30Xinhua Editor : Zhang Mingxin ECNS App Download

China will extend its pilot program for cross-border e-commerce retail imports to facilitate trade and open up wider.

The country will expand the piloting of cross-border e-commerce retail imports to all cities and regions where pilot free trade zones (FTZs), comprehensive cross-border e-commerce pilot zones, comprehensive bonded zones, demonstration zones on import promotion, or bonded logistics centers are situated, according to a notice issued by six agencies, including the Ministry of Commerce.

Once verified for regulatory requirements, related cities and regions will be approved to run bonded import businesses via e-commerce.

China has so far set up 21 FTZs and 105 comprehensive cross-border e-commerce pilot zones to facilitate its opening-up policy at a higher level.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.