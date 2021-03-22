China to further expand cross-border e-commerce retail imports pilot

File photo: Employees are sorting goods in a bonded warehouse. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

(ECNS) -- Six departments including the Ministry of Commerce in China jointly issued The Notice on Expanding Cross-border E-commerce Retail Imports Pilot and Implementing the Supervision Requirements on March 18th, proposing to further expand cross-border e-commerce retail import pilots.

According to the notice, cross-border e-commerce retail imports pilots were expanded to cities (regions) having pilot free trade zones, comprehensive areas of cross-border e-commerce, comprehensive bonded-areas, demonstration zones to promote innovation in import trade and bonded logistics centers (Type B). With the approval of local customs, these cities are allowed to carry out online shopping bonded import business.

The six departments issued cross-border e-commerce retail import supervision policies in November 2018, taking 37 cities including Beijing as pilot cities, and further expanded the pilot to 86 cities and Hainan Island in 2020.

Next, the six departments would closely focus on the development of cross-border e-commerce retail imports, support pilot cities to start related businesses, give full play to the positive role of cross-border e-commerce retail imports in expanding high-quality goods imports, and better serve to build a new development pattern with the domestic big cycle as main body and domestic and international double cycles promoting each other.