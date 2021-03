(ECNS) -- In March, herdsmen in China's Bayanbulak Grassland are busy transferring more than one million livestock to spring pastures.



Due to abundant rains last year, the winter pasture of Bayanbulak Grassland experienced thick snow, resulting in delayed spring transfer this year by about half a month.



The spring transfer in Bayanbulak Grassland began in mid-March and is expected to end in early April, lasting about 20 days.