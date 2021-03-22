LINE

Xi says China ready to work with DPRK to preserve peace on Korean Peninsula

2021-03-22 20:01:47Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has said that China is willing to work with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and other related parties to uphold the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue and preserve peace and stability on the peninsula, so as to make new contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Xi made the remarks in an exchange of verbal messages with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea of the DPRK. The messages were delivered by Song Tao, minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Lee Longnan, DPRK ambassador to China, during their meeting on Monday in Beijing.

