China says Alaska meeting with U.S. timely and useful

The China-U.S. Alaska meeting was timely, useful and deepened mutual understanding between the world's two major economies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Monday at a daily press briefing.

Hua also reaffirmed China's stance on developing ties with the U.S.

"China hopes the U.S. will meet China halfway, and in particular, the two sides should respect each other's core interests and major concerns," Hua told reporters. "It is upon this basis that the door for China-U.S. dialogue will be always open."