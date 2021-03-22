LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China says Alaska meeting with U.S. timely and useful

1
2021-03-22 19:50:34CGTN Editor : Zhang Mingxin ECNS App Download

The China-U.S. Alaska meeting was timely, useful and deepened mutual understanding between the world's two major economies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Monday at a daily press briefing.

Hua also reaffirmed China's stance on developing ties with the U.S.

"China hopes the U.S. will meet China halfway, and in particular, the two sides should respect each other's core interests and major concerns," Hua told reporters. "It is upon this basis that the door for China-U.S. dialogue will be always open."

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.