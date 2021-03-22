Michelin lays out sustainability and zero-emissions plans

With China aiming to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, the country will push more multinational corporations to accelerate their pace to adopt more digital solutions and green energy in China, a French business executive said.

"We must act together and mobilize our collective intelligence," said Florent Menegaux, CEO of Michelin Group.

All science-based evidence indicates radical action must be taken to ensure a sustainable future. The need for a gareen transformation is no longer a matter of debate. It is a necessity, he said at a session during the China Development Forum held in Beijing on Sunday.

Menegaux said the company has already made big-ticket investments in China, including its Shenyang factory with Industry 4.0 technologies. It is currently registering an entity to develop ultra-performant hydrogen fuel cells to boost zero-emission mobility in China.

Michelin also promotes sustainable concepts in the service business. The company unveiled the Michelin Green Star in its Guide Beijing 2021 for the first time in China late last year. It aims to highlight exemplary establishments at the forefront of a more sustainable approach to gastronomy.

It announced it would achieve 100 percent sustainability of its tire production materials in 2050, including the use of renewable, recyclable and bio-sourced materials.

"From the main business of tires, we are gradually moving toward connected services and solutions, high-tech materials, hydrogen mobility and mobility experience businesses. We are also embracing digitalization to cope with the ever-changing market and seize more opportunities," said Kamran Vossoughi, president and CEO of Michelin China.