LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Lao parliament elects Thongloun as new president

1
2021-03-22 14:52:45Xinhua Editor : Cheng Zizhuo ECNS App Download

The ongoing inaugural session of the ninth legislature of the Lao National Assembly on Monday morning elected Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, as the country's new president, replacing Bounnhang Vorachit.

After assuming the presidency, Thongloun vowed to actively work with the LPRP, the state leaders and the Lao people to create favorable conditions for stability, national economic growth and poverty reduction in the country.

He also promised to respect the constitution and the laws as well as to protect the legitimate interests of the Lao people.

The inauguration session held in Lao capital Vientiane also elected Phankham Viphavanh, a member of the Political Bureau of the LPRP Central Committee, as prime minister of Laos.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.