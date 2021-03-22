LINE

New Zealand to announce date for trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel on April 6

2021-03-22
The New Zealand government will announce the date for the opening of the "trans-Tasman bubble" on April 6, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.

The "trans-Tasman bubble" will allow visitors from Australia to enter New Zealand without the compulsory two-week quarantine in government managed isolation facilities, Ardern said following a cabinet meeting.

There are usually 6,000 Australian people visiting New Zealand on a daily basis pre-COVID, local media reported. Both countries have generally eradicated the COVID-19 pandemic, without community cases found for several days.

Currently, New Zealanders can go to some Australian states without being quarantined in managed isolation facilities. 

