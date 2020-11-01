CIIE preparations gear up with stringent epidemic control

An aerial view shows volunteers posing amid the decorations at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, the venue for the 3rd CIIE. (Photo by GAO ERQIANG/CHINA DAILY)

All preparatory work for the upcoming third China International Import Expo (CIIE) has entered the homestretch, with Shanghai gearing up to receive some 400,000 professional visitors, authorities said.

Though affected by COVID-19, this year's CIIE is attracting global exhibitors in droves. With an expanded total exhibition area, nearly 50 Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies are participating for the first time, as well as international debuts of hundreds of new products, technologies and services, according to Sun Chenghai, vice director of the CIIE Bureau.

Shang Yuying, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai municipal government, said stringent COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control measures will be observed during the event.

Shanghai has appointed 33 designated hospitals for the expo. Five medical stations will be set up at the exhibition site, together with 12 ambulances, 25 temporary observation and treatment sites, as well as nearly 400 medical workers, Shang said.

The third CIIE will be held from Nov 5 to 10 in Shanghai.