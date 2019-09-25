Starbucks opens four outlets in Daxing Airport

A view of a Starbucks outlet in Beijing Daxing International Airport on Wednesday. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

World leading coffee house chain Starbucks has opened four outlets on Wednesday in Beijing Daxing International Airport, home to the world's largest air terminals per volume of travelers.

Starbucks has plans to open a total of ten stores in Beijing's new airport, according to the company. Among the new four stores, one of them is the country's first airport Starbucks Reserve Roastery.

Covering an area of 479 square meters, the Roastery store made of glass and metal frames gives the illusion of a transparent coffee bean, with designs highlighting local cultural elements. For example, the two characters of Bei Jing are put together with traditional Chinese wooden seals inside the store.

The company's latest move is expected to attract air travelers from home and abroad, a high-end group of consumers that have met Starbucks Roastery's range and market positions, said Zhu Danpeng, an independent food and beverage analyst.