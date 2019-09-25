LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

Starbucks opens four outlets in Daxing Airport

1
2019-09-25 16:48:32chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

A view of a Starbucks outlet in Beijing Daxing International Airport on Wednesday. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

World leading coffee house chain Starbucks has opened four outlets on Wednesday in Beijing Daxing International Airport, home to the world's largest air terminals per volume of travelers.

Starbucks has plans to open a total of ten stores in Beijing's new airport, according to the company. Among the new four stores, one of them is the country's first airport Starbucks Reserve Roastery.

Covering an area of 479 square meters, the Roastery store made of glass and metal frames gives the illusion of a transparent coffee bean, with designs highlighting local cultural elements. For example, the two characters of Bei Jing are put together with traditional Chinese wooden seals inside the store.

The company's latest move is expected to attract air travelers from home and abroad, a high-end group of consumers that have met Starbucks Roastery's range and market positions, said Zhu Danpeng, an independent food and beverage analyst.

1 2 3 4 Next Page

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.