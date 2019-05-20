LINE

Huawei: Existing devices still get updates, support

Huawei Technologies Co said on Monday that it will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all its existing Huawei and Honor brand smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.

The statement came after Alphabet's Google confirmed on Monday that it has restricted Huawei's access to updates of its Android operating system and some mobile services as it complies with the US ban on Huawei.

Huawei said it has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world.

"As one of Android's key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefited both users and the industry," Huawei added.

"We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally," the company said.

