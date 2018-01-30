China's Ministry of Public Security has asked police departments across the country to guarantee the safety and smoothness of road traffic during the upcoming travel rush for the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year.
The first extra train, the No. 3216, left Shanghai at 1:03pm on Thursday, carrying 1,023 passengers going home for this year’s Spring Festival. It is due to arrive at Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province at midnight on Friday.
Copyright © 1999-2011 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.