140,000 volunteers to work during Spring Festival travel rush

More than 140,000 young volunteers will be working at railway and long distance bus stations to help travellers during this year's Spring Festival travel rush.

About 34 percent of the volunteers are from universities, 22.3 percent from the transport sector and over 43 percent are recruited from the public, according to the Communist Youth League (CYL) Central Committee's volunteer activity center.

About 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made during the 2018 Spring Festival travel rush, known as the Chunyun, between Feb. 1 and March 12. Hundreds of millions of Chinese will return to their hometowns for family gatherings or travel around the country during the period, putting huge pressure on the transportation system.

The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year.