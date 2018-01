A villager shows Ciba, or glutinous rice cake, to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Banchang Village of Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 11, 2018. The handmade Ciba, usually decorated with patterns, is the traditional food for people of Tujia and other ethnic minorities on the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Song Wen)