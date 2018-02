High-speed trains wait to be maintained in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 1, 2018. The 2018 Spring Festival travel rush, known as the Chunyun, started on Thursday and will last till March 12. About 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made during the Chunyun. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year.(Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)