Bridging the last mile so that farm technology reaches field and table

In agriculture, the "last mile" often refers to whether a new technology actually reaches the field and is used by farmers. At first glance, this seems purely technical: Is the seed variety suited to local conditions? Is the machinery easy to operate? Are supporting inputs available? But a closer look reveals the real challenge lies not in the technology itself but in the people and systems behind it. The development process, the objectives pursued, and the accountability mechanisms all shape whether an innovation can be effectively used. Ultimately, a technology's usability and scalability depend on whether individuals and institutions can organize the entire chain from research to implementation and take responsibility at every stage.

In practice, these links are often fragmented. Research institutions are evaluated on publications, patents, standards and awards, not whether their findings are truly practical or transferable. Many agricultural enterprises, mostly private and relatively small or weak, lack the resources and foundation to effectively support long-term responsibilities for demonstration, scaling, and industrial support, and are often unable or unwilling to sustain research teams. Grassroots extension systems are recovering but face shortages of personnel, funding and incentives, making sustained follow-up nearly impossible. Farmers, as the ultimate users, are left reactive and powerless — problems only become apparent once seeds are in the ground: inconvenient technologies, inadequate support, and unprofitable costs. Each actor manages only a segment, leaving the "ground-level adoption" problem with no clear owner.

Shanxi province offers a good example. The moisture-probing seeder developed by Shanxi Agricultural University (Shanxi Academy of Agricultural Sciences) Organic Dryland Farming Innovation Team demonstrates what it means for a technology to be truly adopted by farmers. Its success lies not in flashy features but in solving a real production bottleneck: drought. With recurrent droughts becoming almost the norm — six major episodes occurred between 2009 and 2025 — Shanxi has become a natural testing ground, where agricultural innovations are rigorously vetted. Under such pressure, technology must be grounded in reality and tackle real pain points.

The seeder exemplifies "agronomy–machinery co-design". Agronomic techniques are developed with mechanized implementation in mind, while machinery is engineered to meet agronomic requirements; it is both technology and equipment, combined into one. The machine penetrates the dry soil layer to place seeds into moisture-rich zones (12-16 centimeters deep), ensuring timely sowing, uniform emergence and high germination rates (over 90 percent). In wetter conditions, the probing function can be turned off, allowing the machine to function as a standard seeder. Crucially, the design considers farmers' budgets: it is flexible, easy to operate, and affordable enough to recover costs within a single season, with the core components priced at only 1,200 yuan. The key to its success can be summed up in three words: grounded, robust, operable — thinking like farmers and solving their challenges.

Viewed nationally, China's gap with advanced agricultural nations lies less in technology and more in institutions and organization. Responsibility for innovation and transfer is unclear: universities and research institutes, driven by academic metrics, often prioritize publications over implementation; private enterprises are too small to effectively lead the R&D–demonstration–industrialization chain; and smallholder farmers constrain the adoption and scaling of modern innovations. Current multi-stakeholder models — including government, research, enterprises, socialized services and cooperatives — are still forming, with responsibilities unclear and coordination loose.

Agricultural universities must make a fundamental shift. Unlike comprehensive universities whose missions are broader, agricultural universities must "remain mindful of national and agricultural realities", focusing on China's critical agricultural challenges rather than chasing global trends or citation metrics. They need to break disciplinary silos and institutional barriers, creating innovation ecosystems guided by industry demand and collaboration. Only then can research be rooted, dynamic and impactful.

Shanxi's dryland organic farming offers another development pathway. Unlike the Western dichotomy of industrial versus pure organic agriculture, farming in Shanxi is treated as a living ecological system. It maximizes the system's internal energy, returning crop residues, fruit branches, tail vegetables and manure to the fields in multi-level cycles, enhancing organic energy while reducing reliance on fertilizers, pesticides and plastic mulches. At the same time, essential chemicals are applied judiciously, achieving win-win results between yield and quality, production and ecology — a balance of modern technology and traditional wisdom.

Bridging the last mile requires shifting focus from chasing advanced technology to building an ecosystem where people are accountable, mechanisms function and innovation produces tangible results. Policy priorities should include: incorporating field-level impact into research evaluations; clarifying responsible actors and empowering them with incentives; strengthening enterprises' role in vertical technology transfer; enhancing grassroots extension systems with funding and long-term incentives; repositioning agricultural universities to lead localized and replicable innovation; and highlighting the national team's leading role in research on major foundational and overall issues, so that numerous regional challenges can be solved at the grassroots level and establish an efficient innovation system with layered responsibilities.

The practices in Shanxi show that technologies tested under real pressure, universities with local roots, responsible actors and clear mechanisms are far more effective in securing food security and advancing agricultural modernization than disconnected "high-tech" indicators. In an era of global food insecurity and climate uncertainty, scaling such models is not just a local matter — it is a national and global imperative. Bridging the last mile demands not only technology but human and institutional connectivity, aligning research, enterprises, extension and farmers so that innovations truly reach the field, the harvest and the table.

The author is the deputy to the 14th National People's Congress and director of Key Laboratory of Dryland Agriculture at Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Shanxi Agricultural University (Shanxi Academy of Agricultural Sciences).