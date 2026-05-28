Ethiopia ramps up Ebola preparedness amid regional outbreak fears

Ethiopia says it is strengthening preparedness and surveillance measures to prevent a possible Ebola outbreak, as health authorities across Africa step up monitoring following rising cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

In a statement issued Monday, Ethiopia's Ministry of Health said no suspected or confirmed Ebola cases have been detected in the country so far.

The ministry said coordinated prevention measures are being implemented in partnership with the Ethiopian Public Health Institute and other stakeholders, despite Ethiopia not sharing a direct border with the affected countries.

Authorities said the response includes intensified screening and inspection at international land entry and exit points, enhanced surveillance at airports, and increased readiness at health facilities across the country.

The government is also working to strengthen laboratory capacity and ensure the availability of essential medical supplies in case of an outbreak.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have warned that the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda is expanding rapidly, with more than 900 suspected cases and over 200 suspected deaths reported.

The Africa CDC has identified Ethiopia among 11 African countries considered at high risk of potential cross-border transmission. Other countries on the list include South Sudan, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi and Somalia.

Health experts say Ebola is a highly infectious disease transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people or contaminated materials.

According to the WHO, symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and muscle pain, while severe cases can lead to internal and external bleeding.