Chinese, European scholars discuss human rights challenges, development in Paris

The 2026 China-Europe Seminar on Human Rights is convened in Paris, France, May 21, 2026. Photo/China Human Rights website

Over 150 officials and human rights scholars from China and European countries gathered in Paris on Thursday for the 2026 China-Europe Seminar on Human Rights.

The seminar, themed "The Future of Human Rights Under an Evolving International Order," addressed key topics including human rights challenges, countries' respective responsibilities and the historical value and modern development of human rights concepts, as well as fraternity, international solidarity and a community with a shared future for humanity.

Noting China's achievements in human rights development, Tang Jianjun, secretary-general of the China Society for Human Rights Studies, said the China-proposed Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and Global Governance Initiative have injected new momentum into improving global human rights governance.

Looking ahead, China and Europe should act firmly as advocates of dialogue over human rights civilizations, defenders of genuine multilateralism, guardians of the international rule of law on human rights, and active participants in global human rights governance, jointly promoting the global advancement of human rights, Tang said.

Dominique Barjot, permanent secretary at the Academy of Overseas Sciences of France, said Europe, China and the Global South can seek common ground together and promote globally sustainable and well-supported development pathways through new progress in multilateralism.

George Andreas Papandreou, former prime minister of Greece, noted that China and Europe can learn from each other. The great challenges of the current age have impacted all and none of us can deal with them alone, he said, stressing the importance of dialogue.

China has forged a distinct conception of human rights deeply rooted in its history, culture and national construction experience, said Richard Abitbol, chair of the Public Institutions Committee at the Institute of Administrative and Management Studies in France. He also applauded China's economic and social progress, notably the country's large-scale poverty reduction, infrastructure development, and expanded access to education.

Herve Azoulay, professor at the Silk Road Business School in France, said discussions on human rights should adopt a comprehensive and contextualized approach that takes into account a country's history, culture and level of development. China's achievements in recent years reflect an increasing focus on people-centered development, he added.

First held in 2015, the China-Europe Seminar on Human Rights is a platform for in-depth exchanges and cooperation on human rights development between China and Europe. This year's seminar was co-hosted by the China Society for Human Rights Studies and the Academy of Overseas Sciences of France, and supported by the Human Rights Institute at Southwest University of Political Science and Law of China, the Institute of Administration and Management Studies in France, the Institute of the Czech Left and the Chrysea Center of Greece.