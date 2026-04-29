Netanyahu trial hearing canceled again after defense cites 'security schedule'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hearing in his criminal trial scheduled for Monday was canceled due to what the defense described as a "security schedule."

An official notice from the bench confirmed that the hearing was canceled following a request from Netanyahu's attorney, Amit Hadad, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The trial began in 2020 and is now in the defense stage. Netanyahu first took the stand in his corruption trial on December 10, 2024, when proceedings resumed, but his testimony has been repeatedly disrupted by security concerns and wartime developments.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog does not plan to grant Netanyahu a pardon at this stage. Instead he will first try to initiate a mediation process to reach a plea deal, The New York Times reported, citing two senior Israeli officials close to Herzog.

A plea agreement usually involves an admission of wrongdoing and penalties, potentially requiring Netanyahu stepping down from public office.

Netanyahu is currently standing trial in three cases involving charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery. If convicted, Netanyahu faces up to 10 years in prison on bribery charges and up to three years combined for fraud and breach of trust.